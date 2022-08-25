“Now the real work begins” Liz Cheney eyes a presidential run following congressional loss

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Liz Cheney turned her back on President Donald Trump, her home state turned on her.

“Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again,” she said in her concession speech. “The path was clear but it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election”

Wyoming University political science professor Dr. Jim King says Cheney’s choice to disembark from the Trump train is the sole reason she suffered a landslide 37-point loss to Harriet Hangman.

“It was a referendum on her opposition to Trump. And very clearly, the voters spoke that they wanted a candidate that was endorsing Donald Trump and was endorsed by Donald Trump,” said King.

But King explains, Cheney wasn’t always a party, or presidential defector.

“The only three votes that Representative Cheney cast in the last Congress that were out of line with Wyoming public opinion were to vote to certify state election results for the 2020 presidential election and then her vote to impeach President Trump on the second impeachment.”

Now without a job, she’s forced to navigate unchartered political waters.

“She has given the hints that she might consider a presidential bid in 2024,” said King. “I would expect whether she does that or not, she’ll remain in the public arena opportunities through conservative think tanks to work on specific policy issues or to continue her opposition to Donald Trump being the Republican nominee.”

In her concession speech, Cheney made it clear this won’t be the last we see of her.

“This primary election is over, but now the real work begins.”

Cheney says that she will continue to fight to keep Donald Trump out of the oval office. That includes her work on the January 6th committee, which has more hearings expected this fall. Cheney has five months left before Haggeman replaces her.

