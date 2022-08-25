Options for those behind on electric bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills.

20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. That means one in every six households is at risk of having their power shut off.

With a number that size it is important for people to realize they are not alone as Sandra Drennen, Crowley Ridge Development Council, says they have plans to help people.

“We are offering our light heat program which is our low-income home energy assistance program,” said Drennen. “We also have different programs that you would have to come up and fill out all the application and bring all required documentation.”

Drennen said she knew utility bills were a nationwide problem but did not realize how bad things were in Arkansas until last week.

“I’ve never seen this many people, we used to do mass intakes and that’s the only other time I’ve seen the amount of people I have seen in the past couple of weeks,” said Drennen.

Many people think the minute they fall behind their system will be shut off but that’s not the case. Justin Etter is the Vice President of member services for the Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation, and he said it’s not that black and white.

“We try to get them up front though before we get to that point just try and avoid disconnecting services at all possible,” said Etter.

He encourages anyone that is behind and struggling to pay to reach out, stressing they can come up with a plan.

“We are here for the membership, we know that times are tough right now, and more so than ever in the past and we want to be here for the member and help them out as much as possible,” said Etter.

If you need help you can contact the CRDC at (870) 802-7100.

