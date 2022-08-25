Energy Alert
Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?

For some reason, it’s a thing.

Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”

It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.

The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”

The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

