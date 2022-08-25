Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Man arrested after writing more than $150,000 in fake checks to buy new cars

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for theft after allegedly using fake checks to buy several vehicles.(Madisonville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A Texas man is accused of writing fraudulent checks to buy several vehicles totaling more than $150,000.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd went to a Ford dealership this past weekend to purchase a 2021 F-350 King Ranch truck. Dodd reportedly wrote a check for $89,562.44.

KBTX reports Dodd then went to a Dodge dealership on Monday to purchase a 2021 Jeep for a female companion, where he wrote a $64,494.11 check for the vehicle.

Authorities said the Henson Brand Dealerships were then alerted by the Hempstead Police Department regarding Dodd purchasing two other vehicles in the Houston area with fraudulent checks.

The dealership said it confirmed with the Woodforest National Bank that Dodd’s checks were fraudulent and that the funds weren’t available.

Madisonville police said officers were able to make contact with the 66-year-old as he was driving back to the Ford dealership on Tuesday to get new tires.

According to officers, Dodd provided false reasons for not having funds in the account while making made-up calls to the bank as they didn’t find any valid bank contacts on his cellphone.

The Madisonville Police Department said Dodd has been arrested and charged with theft between $150,000 and $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz (aka Juan...
Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the...
Man convicted of video voyeurism
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Red Wolves open season this weekend
Arkansas State volleyball opens season this weekend with A-State Invitational
Marion travels to Wynne
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Marion prepares to face Wynne
Schools in North Arkansas are working to combat the state’s low economic well-being rating.
Schools work to combat low economic well-being rating
Memphis in May (MIM) President and CEO Jim Holt at Thursday's meeting.
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
Red Wolves tie Northwestern State on Thursday
Arkansas State women's soccer and Northwestern State tie 1-1 on Thursday