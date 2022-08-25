Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police officer struck while directing school traffic

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland.

Superintendent Brent Bunch said a Brookland police officer was directing traffic when a vehicle hit them.

Bunch said the officer was “stable” and being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Once he found out where the officer was going, Bunch said he would be going to the hospital to offer support.

“We’re just one big community here,” he said. “We help each other out when we can.”

Bunch said the officer was not a school employee.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz (aka Juan...
Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the...
Man convicted of video voyeurism
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Map
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic

Latest News

Map
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
As the next holiday weekend approaches, area law enforcement agencies are urging the use of...
Police watching for distracted, unrestrained drivers
The I-40 bridge
Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge inspection underway