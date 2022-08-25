Superintendent heads to the sky for school traffic solution

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland School District has seen explosive growth over the past 5 years, leading to more parents in car lines than ever.

“We are averaging about 164 new kids each year and when you look at the traffic that brings in from our school and local kids, it can be quite challenging to get around in streets early in the morning and late in the afternoon,” said Brookland school district superintendent Brett Bunch.

Superintendent Bunch took a flight this morning to get a look at the traffic problem from the sky. The information gathered during the flight will be used to formulate a game plan going forward.

“And we had the opportunity to go and spend about 40 minutes in the air circling the school to look for specific choke points that have been produced,” said Bunch.

Traffic is the worst in the morning hours with backups happening along a stretch of road that is notorious for crashes.

“And we saw traffic problems start about 7:15 there,” said Bunch. “There was a backup on Highway 49 and Highway 49-B,” said Bunch.

Having so many students on one campus in the middle of the community is presenting challenges.

With the high school being landlocked between business and neighborhoods, it begins to pose a challenge to get organized car lines and have a nice flow of traffic.

“Talking about the challenges it presents, it presents a challenge for us to have those car lines, and every school has car lines, and every school has challenges,” said Bunch.

The district is looking for an alternative way to bus kids in while limiting the number of vehicles trying to get onto School Street.

If you have enrolled in Brookland school choice, start watching your mailbox for a survey regarding possible bus meeting sites.

“What we are going to do is find out how many of them would be willing to meet a bus maybe at Nettleton Baptist or some other site,” said Bunch.

Bunch says that traffic will start to run smoother as they get deeper into the school year.

Remember to always be aware of your surroundings and never text and drive.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.