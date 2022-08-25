Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Virtual rapper dropped by record label after racism complaints

FN Meka, using the avatar of a Black male cyborg with a partly shaved head and green braids,...
FN Meka, using the avatar of a Black male cyborg with a partly shaved head and green braids, debuted its first single under the major music label Capitol Records earlier this month.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Major music label Capitol Records has dropped a newly-debuted “robot rapper” amid criticism that the virtual character was offensive to Black artists.

FN Meka, using the avatar of a Black male cyborg with a partly shaved head and green braids, debuted its first single under the record label earlier this month.

But Capitol Records said Tuesday that it has “severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately” and called its decision to sign the project “insensitive.”

The label also apologized for “not asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it.”

The decision comes after industry professionals said the character was fashioned out of reductive stereotypes.

A nonprofit activist group posted an open letter to Capitol Records, calling on the label to drop the character and remove it from all platforms. The group also demanded that all funds spent on the project be directed toward causes that support young Black artists.

FN Meka is a project of the label Factory New, the first in what the company hoped would be a roster of virtual music artists. It is generated partly by artificial intelligence but voiced by a real human.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
The walls are boarded up as the last store in this location called it quits.
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
Downtown Osceola mural
Northeast Arkansas town sprucing up downtown
Just days after she relocated to a home in Trumann from Wynne, a Level 4 sex offender moved for...
Level 4 sex offender moves once again
The Hoxie Police Chief is back on duty after an investigation into a police department gun...
Arkansas State Police, special prosecutor to investigate sale of police gun by Hoxie Police chief

Latest News

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases...
Fierce debate over canceled student debt
Jurors heard details about the childhood of the confessed Parkland school shooter from a...
Penalty trial continues for confessed Parkland school shooter
Paxton, 9, was underwater for more than 10 minutes when his family's truck rolled into a Utah...
Retired park ranger saves boy, 9, after family truck sinks
A retired park ranger made several attempts to get to the submerged boy before he was able to...
Boy, 9, in ICU after nearly drowning when family truck rolls into water