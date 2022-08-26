Energy Alert
4 arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting

Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting that police say endangered a woman and her two-year-old child.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting that police say endangered a woman and her two-year-old child.

Jamaal Jackson, Jr., 18, of Caruthersville, was arrested for unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of a illegal weapon, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon - subsection 9 and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

Matthew Rodgers, 18, of Caruthersville, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jaqauarius West, of Caruthersville, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say a juvenile was also arrested in connection with the incident.

On August 23, Caruthersville police responded to the area of Easthaven Apartments for a report of shots fired.

They learned two vehicles had been shot, and that a woman and her two-year-old child were in one of the vehicles when it was struck by gunfire. They said no injuries were reported.

While reviewing camera footage from the area, police say they saw something thrown over a fence behind the apartments.

Police say they found a backpack that was tossed over the fence by a suspect. Inside, they say they found a weapon with an item in the back that has the potential to make the firearm fully automatic. According to police, they’re awaiting formal expert analysis to confirm.

Also inside the backpack, police say they found several “identity documents” belonging to a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

