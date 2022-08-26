Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State has banquet to kick-off football season

(KAIT8)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pre-Season Kick-off Banquet, presented by the 1200 Club, took place at Arkansas State University Thursday evening.

Attendees had a chance to hear from head coach Butch Jones about the football team, its fall camp, and the upcoming season.

Fans were also invited to tour the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center while participating in a silent auction.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz (aka Juan...
Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the...
Man convicted of video voyeurism
Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to...
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Arkansas State women's soccer coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley after women's soccer ties Northwestern State
Red Wolves open season this weekend
Arkansas State volleyball opens season this weekend with A-State Invitational
Arkansas State volleyball opens season this weekend with A-State Invitational
Red Wolves and Northwestern State finish in 1-1 tie
Arkansas State women’s soccer ties Northwestern State on Thursday