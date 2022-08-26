A-State has banquet to kick-off football season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pre-Season Kick-off Banquet, presented by the 1200 Club, took place at Arkansas State University Thursday evening.

Attendees had a chance to hear from head coach Butch Jones about the football team, its fall camp, and the upcoming season.

Fans were also invited to tour the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center while participating in a silent auction.

