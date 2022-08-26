Energy Alert
Ark. man in custody, accused of robbing Murphysboro bank and Ky. bank

Police have arrested the suspect involved in a recent Murphysboro bank robbery.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect is in custody, accused of robbing banks in southern Illinois and Kentucky.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, the suspect was identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall from Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Hall was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. in Garland County, Ark.

Police say the Regions Bank on Walnut Street in Murphysboro wa robbed around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25. The suspect was able to get away with approximately $3,500 in cash.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a bank robbery on Thursday morning, August 25.
Police are looking for this man in connection with a bank robbery on Thursday morning, August 25.(Murphysboro Police Department)

After releasing the photo of the suspect to the public, police say they learned the same man allegedly robbed a bank in Henderson, Kentucky on Aug. 23.

The Murphysboro Police Department, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson, Ky. Police Department, Carbondale Police Department, Evansville, Ind. Police Department and Malvern, Ark. Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

