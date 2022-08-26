Energy Alert
Arkansas State volleyball opens season this weekend with A-State Invitational

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday 12:30pm: A-State vs. Mississippi Valley State (ESPN+)

Friday 7:00pm: A-State vs. Saint Louis (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: A-State vs. Little Rock (ESPN+)

Arkansas State is beginning its 48th season of volleyball - its first under first-year head coach Brian Gerwig. Since the inaugural 1975 season, A-State owns a 1,084-568- 5 all-time record.

Gerwig returns to A-State for his first head-coaching stop after three seasons at Houston. The Louisville, Ky., native spent two years (2017-18) as an assistant for the Red Wolves, aiding in a pair of postseason trips. A-State opens at home for the third straight season, hosting the A-State Invitational Friday and Saturday in Jonesboro.

Macey Putt earned Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference honors entering her final season in the Scarlet and Black. Putt earned First Team All-SBC laurels in 2021 after leading the league in kills, attacks, points, kills per set and points per set. The Sun Belt Conference coaches picked Arkansas State to finish fifth in the West Division.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

