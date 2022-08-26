Aug. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.

A few more pop-up showers may develop as well. Still warm and humid by kickoff tonight. Make sure to have the bug spray. Rain gear isn’t necessary as rain chances are very low but there still could be a shower or two in the area through the first half.

The weekend looks hot with more 90s. Next week looks a little more active with increased rain chances. An upper-level low way up in Canada will dip into our region next week increasing rain chances.

Morning drive forecast:

News Headlines

Residents in Hoxie demand answers as police chief returns after being on paid leave.

Authorities catch a wanted man just a few hours after he bolted while in Pottsville police custody early Thursday morning, but tracking him down took some time and effort.

Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023.

We’ll show you how one Arkansas parent is taking bus safety into her own hands.

Details on these stories:

