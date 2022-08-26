Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas.

The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state.

According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.”

The loans can be used to replace essential items including equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation, or refinance certain debts.

The deadline to apply for the emergency credit is April 3, 2023. For more information, contact your local USDA Service Center.

Primary counties eligible for the loans include:

County County County County Benton Boone Carroll Clay Cleburne Conway Faulkner Independence Izard Johnson Lawrence Madison Marion Newton Polk Pope Searcy Stone Van Buren Washington

Contiguous counties also eligible include:

County County County County Baxter Craighead Crawford Franklin Fulton Greene Howard Jackson Logan Lonoke Montgomery Perry Pike Pulaski Randolph Scott Sevier Sharp White Yell

Missouri counties eligible for the emergency loans include:

County County Barry Butler Dunklin McDonald Ozark Ripley Stone Taney

