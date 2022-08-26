Energy Alert
Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas.

The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state.

According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.”

The loans can be used to replace essential items including equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation, or refinance certain debts.

The deadline to apply for the emergency credit is April 3, 2023. For more information, contact your local USDA Service Center.

Primary counties eligible for the loans include:

BentonBooneCarrollClay
CleburneConwayFaulknerIndependence
IzardJohnsonLawrenceMadison
MarionNewtonPolkPope
SearcyStoneVan BurenWashington

Contiguous counties also eligible include:

BaxterCraigheadCrawfordFranklin
FultonGreeneHowardJackson
LoganLonokeMontgomeryPerry
PikePulaskiRandolphScott
SevierSharpWhiteYell

Missouri counties eligible for the emergency loans include:

BarryButler
DunklinMcDonald
OzarkRipley
StoneTaney

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

