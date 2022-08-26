Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas.
The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state.
According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.”
The loans can be used to replace essential items including equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation, or refinance certain debts.
The deadline to apply for the emergency credit is April 3, 2023. For more information, contact your local USDA Service Center.
Primary counties eligible for the loans include:
|County
|County
|County
|County
|Benton
|Boone
|Carroll
|Clay
|Cleburne
|Conway
|Faulkner
|Independence
|Izard
|Johnson
|Lawrence
|Madison
|Marion
|Newton
|Polk
|Pope
|Searcy
|Stone
|Van Buren
|Washington
Contiguous counties also eligible include:
|County
|County
|County
|County
|Baxter
|Craighead
|Crawford
|Franklin
|Fulton
|Greene
|Howard
|Jackson
|Logan
|Lonoke
|Montgomery
|Perry
|Pike
|Pulaski
|Randolph
|Scott
|Sevier
|Sharp
|White
|Yell
Missouri counties eligible for the emergency loans include:
|County
|County
|Barry
|Butler
|Dunklin
|McDonald
|Ozark
|Ripley
|Stone
|Taney
