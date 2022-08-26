Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County

Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they...
Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they were driving over 100 mph.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An arrest was made after a person led deputies on a chase through Lawrence County.

Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they were driving over 100 mph.

He explained deputies lost the person in either Walnut Ridge or Hoxie, and they were heading toward Sedgwick.

Yates said the person eventually crashed near Sedgwick after being sideswiped by a truck on the highway. They were arrested soon after.

Yates later confirmed a person was hurt in the crash. The person deputies were chasing after hit a pickup truck, which hit a tractor trailor. The person in the pickup truck was hurt. Yates could not elaborate on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz (aka Juan...
Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the...
Man convicted of video voyeurism
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

Officials said the grant will help the Arkansas Department of Agriculture fund projects to...
USDA announces specialty crop block grant program funding for Arkansas
Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
The body of Sydney Sutherland was found on Aug. 20, 2020, and since that time, Sydney’s family...
Pageant to be held to raise money for Sydney Sutherland scholarship
Arkansas State women's soccer coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley after women's soccer ties Northwestern State