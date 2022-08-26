Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An arrest was made after a person led deputies on a chase through Lawrence County.

Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they were driving over 100 mph.

He explained deputies lost the person in either Walnut Ridge or Hoxie, and they were heading toward Sedgwick.

Yates said the person eventually crashed near Sedgwick after being sideswiped by a truck on the highway. They were arrested soon after.

Yates later confirmed a person was hurt in the crash. The person deputies were chasing after hit a pickup truck, which hit a tractor trailor. The person in the pickup truck was hurt. Yates could not elaborate on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.