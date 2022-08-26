Energy Alert
Jonesboro man charged with raping child

Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child.

Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a report from the Hardy Police Department regarding a rape in Jonesboro.

The victim told police it happened over spring break in March.

Neer and the victim were watching a movie when he asked the victim if they wanted to play a game, and that’s when he started conducting sexual acts on the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim stated that Neer told her that if she told anyone about the incident, “he would hurt her”.

On Aug. 24, a judge found probable cause to charge Neer with rape of a person less than 14 years of age.

He is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, with a court date set for Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

