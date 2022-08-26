Energy Alert
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire

A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day.

His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.

Martinez’s cousin says he loved digging in the dirt, playing with toy trucks, and hugs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

