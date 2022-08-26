North Arkansas school honored with top 30 ranking

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A school in North Arkansas made some significant gains in the past year.

A recent study by SchoolDigger said the Highland School District ranked 30 out of 249 school districts in the state of Arkansas.

Officials said they were proud of the high number, especially after their students suffered learning losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

High School Principal Missy Floyd explained they aren’t done working and will continue climbing to the top, adding that an extra class at the high school is helping those who might struggle to catch up.

“We are creating an RGI plan. During that time of the day, we pull out students who need a little bit of extra help in their core classes, and there are also other things that students are doing during that time to be college and career-ready,” Floyd said.

Middle School Principal Paulette Crouthers said she was proud of the entire district for their hard work.

“We were better than 81% of all districts in the state of Arkansas. We were very proud of everyone. They worked hard, and it paid off,” Crouthers said.

Officials said they are prepared to do whatever it takes to continue the top-notch education of kids in the classroom.

