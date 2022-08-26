NTSB: Pilot killed after plane struck guy wire

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday a cropduster crashed in Cross County last month after it hit an antenna’s guy wire.

The crash happened at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, July 23, near Parkin.

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the pilot was told before the crash about an antenna located in the field to be sprayed.

“While the pilot was spraying the field, the airplane struck the antenna’s guy wire,” the report stated. “The airplane was destroyed by impacted forces and a post-crash fire ensued that consumed the wings and fuselage of the airplane.”

A post-crash examination of the plane revealed “no mechanical anomalies that would have precluded normal airplane operation,” the report said.

The pilot, who was not identified, died in the crash.

