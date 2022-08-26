Pageant to be held to raise money for Sydney Sutherland scholarship

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – An event is hoping to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a woman who lost her life two years ago.

The body of Sydney Sutherland was found on Aug. 20, 2020, and since that time, Sydney’s family and friends have worked to create a scholarship in her memory.

One way has been the Miss Sassy Pageant.

The event started in 2021, and Sydney’s mother, Maggy Sutherland, said they hope to continue that trend this year.

The pageant will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ASU-Newport auditorium.

All funds donated to the event will go to the Sydney Sutherland Foundation and the Newport scholarship.

Maggy Sutherland previews the upcoming celebration of life in honor of her slain daughter, Sydney.

