Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Priest’s record expunged after St. Louis sodomy case dropped

(Public Domain Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge has granted a request by a Roman Catholic priest to have a 2014 arrest expunged from his record after a statutory sodomy case was dropped in 2015.

Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Thursday found that the Rev. Xiu Hui “Joseph” Jiang’s record should be expunged. Jiang was arrested in April 2014 after a boy accused the priest of molestation at a St. Louis Catholic elementary school.

All charges against Jiang were later dropped. He sued the child’s mother and a victims group. The lawsuit was settled in 2017 and the mother and the group publicly apologized to Jiang.

Most Read

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they...
Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County
Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to...
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
The Bearcat logo is stamped on the edge of the seat.
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) celebrates with teammate Nolan Gorman, left, after...
Arenado, O’Neill, Edman homer, Cards thump Cubs for DH split
Pride flag
Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags
Missouri's recreational marijuana proposal expunges prior convictions
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S....
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair