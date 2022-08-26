Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Residents demand answers as police chief returns

Chief Glen Smith returned to duty Monday after being on paid leave
(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in the city of Hoxie are outraged.

“I just think it is crooked,” Janet Sartin said.

After finding out Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith is back patrolling the streets.

“It makes me feel weary and uncomfortable,” said resident Amy Ellis.

Smith was on paid leave after a police department gun was allegedly sold to a pawn store, according to city attorney Nancy Hall. 

Smith said the sale was an “accident,” but residents are unsure about that answer.

“Something that is confiscated and is locked up and has a number,” Ellis said. “How does the police chief accidentally sale it?”

Also, some are now uncertain about the integrity of the police department.

“I am not going to trust him to put my life in his hands, so why would they put him back in there? That’s not right,” said Sartin. “I’m not going to believe in the justice system when they are putting the same person back on the street that they are trying to get us for.”

One resident told Region 8 News she believes it was just a mix-up.

“I think the officer could have honestly made a mistake and mistaken one of his own guns for the police-issued weapon,” said Deborah Dominie.

Although Smith is back on duty, many residents said he should be fired.

“I feel like he needs to be terminated. If it is an error then there should be more people terminated,” said Ellis.

And off the streets of Hoxie.

“I think he should not be allowed to own a gun again. I think he should be a police officer ever again,” said Sartin.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a case is open in regard to an allegation that a shotgun purchased by the City of Hoxie was resold to a private vendor without authorization.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday morning when a vehicle struck him.
Police officer struck while directing school traffic
Greene County woman sentenced to a year of home confinement
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours found probable cause to charge Jose Juan Rodriguez Cruz (aka Juan...
Paragould man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 62-year-old Robert Paul Waddell to 120 days in the...
Man convicted of video voyeurism
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients

Latest News

A-State has banquet to kick-off football season
A recent study by SchoolDigger said the Highland School District ranked 30 out of 249 school...
North Arkansas school honored with top 30 ranking
Schools in North Arkansas are working to combat the state’s low economic well-being rating.
Schools work to combat low economic well-being rating
Emma is looking for her forever home.
A Family for Me: Emma