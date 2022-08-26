Energy Alert
State representative takes field for first time as head coach

Stu Smith is currently an Arkansas State Representative for District 63, and he now has...
Stu Smith is currently an Arkansas State Representative for District 63, and he now has teaching and coaching duties at Melbourne.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - By day, an Arkansas State Representative, by Friday night kickoff, a head coach.

Stu Smith was named the head football coach for the Melbourne Bearcatz team this summer.

Smith is currently an Arkansas State Representative for District 63, and he now has teaching and coaching duties at Melbourne.

However, this isn’t his first time in education.

Smith has held positions at Batesville and Van Buren, including being an assistant football coach at the schools.

He explained being a state representative has been one of the greatest honors of his life.

Around this time last year, Smith decided to step away from his political career.

A few weeks after making that decision, he was approached by Melbourne officials with a job offer.

“Next thing I know, the head football coach job was open, and they were asking me to consider that job,” he said. “At first, I told them no. I was a representative, and I didn’t want to do anything that would harm my abilities to fully serve my constituents in the house of representatives.”

Smith is still a representative until Jan. 2023 when his term runs out, but he will still be available to those who might need him in his district.

“I have to take time out of every day to answer my constituents’ concerns. I always tell people that if you’re in the House of Representatives or the state legislature, you think your job is down in Little Rock passing laws and voting. But 90% of your job is dealing with your constituents,” he said.

In his first season as a head coach, Smith said he is ready for his team to hit the field, as they face Bald Knob.

“We’re just going to go out tonight, and we’re going to be us. We’re going to play good solid defense, we’re going to run to the football, not make any mistakes, not give up any big plays,” he said.

