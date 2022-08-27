1 dead in evening highway crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25.

Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki attempting to turn on a curve when he crossed into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt, according to ASP.

The report said the weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.