Crews detonate suspicious package found outside grocery store in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains say no explosives were found with a suspicious package in West Plains.

Officers on Friday morning responded to the report at 705 Kentucky Avenue. Someone left it outside the 10 Box Cost Plus grocery store.

The building was evacuated, and the road in front of it sealed off.

Specialists detonated the package, and say there were no explosives associated with it.

The store and road have reopened.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

