Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews detonate suspicious package found outside grocery store in West Plains, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains say no explosives were found with a suspicious package in West Plains.

Officers on Friday morning responded to the report at 705 Kentucky Avenue. Someone left it outside the 10 Box Cost Plus grocery store.

The building was evacuated, and the road in front of it sealed off.

Specialists detonated the package, and say there were no explosives associated with it.

The store and road have reopened.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to...
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Residents demand answers as police chief returns
Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they...
Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County
The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday a cropduster crashed in Cross County last...
NTSB: Pilot killed after plane struck guy wire

Latest News

Greyhounds win season opener
2022 FFN Week 1: Newport beats Osceola 34-28
Portageville beats Corning 38-0
2022 FFN Overtime: Portageville beats Corning 38-0
Pocahontas beats Southside
2022 FFN Overtime: Pocahontas beats Southside 28-7
Gosnell beat Piggott
2022 FFN Overtime: Gosnell beats Piggott 44-7
Batesville beats Searcy
2022 FFN Overtime: Batesville beats Searcy 40-39