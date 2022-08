JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University.

The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road.

Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during some remodeling.

No Injuries were reported.

