Kirk Merritt snags TD, Demario Davis records sack in Saints preseason win

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - A pair of Red Wolves shined Friday night in the Superdome.

Kirk Merritt had a touchdown reception, Demario Davis recorded a sack, the Saints beat the Chargers 27-10 in the preseason finale. Merritt found the end zone in the 3rd quarter, he finished with 4 receptions for 32 yards. The former All-Sun Belt wide receiver is fighting for a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.

Ian Book connects with Kirk Merritt for the 9-yard touchdown!!!#Saints | 📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/KMsMcLKPu8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2022

"Crazy feeling,"



- Kirk Merritt (@kirkmerritt33) on scoring a TD in the Dome tonight while his parents were in the same section they sat in when he was a kid pic.twitter.com/yr0waYLT4f — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2022

Demario got to the QB in the 1st quarter, the All-Pro linebacker had 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss. Davis is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

New Orleans kicks off the season September 11th at Atlanta. The 2022 schedule features a game in London (Week 4) and a pair of Monday Night Football matchups (Week 9 & Week 13).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.