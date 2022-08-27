Energy Alert
Kirk Merritt snags TD, Demario Davis records sack in Saints preseason win

Arkansas State alum Kirk Merritt had a TD reception in the Saints preseason finale.(Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - A pair of Red Wolves shined Friday night in the Superdome.

Kirk Merritt had a touchdown reception, Demario Davis recorded a sack, the Saints beat the Chargers 27-10 in the preseason finale. Merritt found the end zone in the 3rd quarter, he finished with 4 receptions for 32 yards. The former All-Sun Belt wide receiver is fighting for a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.

Demario got to the QB in the 1st quarter, the All-Pro linebacker had 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for a loss. Davis is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

New Orleans kicks off the season September 11th at Atlanta. The 2022 schedule features a game in London (Week 4) and a pair of Monday Night Football matchups (Week 9 & Week 13).

