New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County

The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department...
The Bootheel Mother's Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett.

The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open.

Officials said approved milk donors can bring frozen breast milk donations to the milk depot. They will be safely collected and stored before sending to the milk bank.

Additionally, the dispensary provides access to orders of up to 40 ounces of Pasteurized Donor Human Milk.

If you’re interested in becoming a donor or receiving donor milk, call Juli at 573-888-9008 ext. 585.

