Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘This guy is trying to kidnap me’: 9-year-old shares scary encounter while leaving school

A 9-year-old boy said someone in a truck attempted to kidnap him while he was riding his bike from school. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By Ben Gutierrez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy says someone was trying to kidnap him while he was on his way to a friend’s house after school.

Noam Burcerril, 9, said the incident happened on Friday when he was riding his bike on the Kaelepulu Stream bridge at Kailua Beach Park.

According to KHNL/KGMB, Noam said a truck stopped beside him when he was crossing the bridge with a person inside the vehicle telling him to come to his truck.

The 9-year-old said he didn’t know the man, so he turned in the opposite direction and rode back toward the school.

“My friend was over there, and I was like, ‘Can you call my mom? This guy is trying to kidnap me,’” Noam said.

The friend at the park was Emily Hellman, the mother of another student who goes to school with Noam.

“As we were talking, the truck that he had described circled back around, and he [Noam] quickly said, ‘That’s the truck!’ And then he ran away. He was really scared at that time,” Hellman said.

Hellman said she called Noam’s mother, Julie Burcerril, who was waiting for him at the friend’s house.

“When he talked to us on the phone, he was crying,” Julie Burcerril said. “When we saw him, he was better, but he was very scared.”

One thing that seemed to help Noam was that the bike path he was on was separated from traffic on the bridge.

“If he got out of his truck, he has to go around [pointing toward Kailua town] while I could just go forward,” Noam said.

The boy’s school sent a letter to all parents after the incident, and Noam’s family said they have filed a police report.

“He did exactly what you should do: Go back, get an adult, someone that he knew, and we were able to get him help,” Hellman said.

The two mothers said they had never met before this incident but share a special bond now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to...
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
Residents demand answers as police chief returns
Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News they were chasing a person in Black Rock because they...
Deputies arrest person for speeding over 100 mph in Lawrence County
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View...
1 dead in evening highway crash

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Police responding to multiple shootings
Emergency crews respond to house fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case