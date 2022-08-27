TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary closure due to highway improvements

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you travel along Highway 91 often, you will need to be aware of this traffic alert.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close Highway 91 immediately north of Egypt starting at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 to replace deteriorating metal pipes.

The closure is expected to last one day.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes when they are traveling to their destination.

