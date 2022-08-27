Truck drives straight into shed off highway

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident.

He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they lost control while shifting gears.

That’s when the truck went straight into a shed across the street from the Dollar General on County Road 766.

Rolland said the shed was empty at the time of the crash.

