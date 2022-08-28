Energy Alert
In first meeting at Fayetteville, Arkansas State falls 4-1 to Arkansas

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field, the Arkansas State soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to in-state foe Arkansas.

A-State (1-2-1) erased the Razorbacks’ (2-1-0) shutout bid on an 89th-minute goal by Sydoney Clark, while the Red Wolves’ goalkeepers Damaris Deschaine and Olivia Luther combined for 12 saves on the day.

In the 24th minute, the Razorbacks scored their first goal on a penalty kick by Anna Podojil. Arkansas then went into the locker room at the half with a 2-0 lead after a 44th-minute strike by Shana Flynn.

A-State had a pair of chances in the first half with an on-target shot in the ninth minute by Sarah Strong and then an Abigail Miller shot on goal in the 36th minute.

UA made it 3-0 in the 57th minute when Ana Tankersley found the back of the net on a corner kick. An own goal in the 68th minute pushed the Razorbacks’ advantage out to 4-0.

Before Clark’s goal, Gertie Langford and Miller gave the Red Wolves a pair of scoring opportunities, but their shots found the mitts of Arkansas keeper Grace Barbara.

Clark put the Scarlet and Black on the board in the 89th minute, sending a right-footed shot into the bottom left side of the net.

The Red Wolves return to action Sunday, Sept. 4, hosting in-state foe and former conference mate Little Rock. Match time at the A-State Soccer Park is set for 2 p.m. and admission is free.

