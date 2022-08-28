Energy Alert
Lyon football takes season opener over Missouri Baptist

The Scots won 24-12 in the season opener Saturday.
The Scots won 24-12 in the season opener Saturday.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon (1-0) rushed for nearly over 150 yards while the defense kept Missouri Baptist (0-1) at bay as the Scots won their home opener 24-12 at Pioneer Stadium Saturday.

In the first game under the lights, Lyon jumped ahead early in the first, with Isaiah Bradford capping off a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The Spartans connected with three field goals to take the 9-7 advantage, but Kevin Kargozar hit a 21-yarder of his own to give the Scots the lead for good before half.

The defense took over in the second half, holding Missouri Baptist to 139 yards and just three points. Lyon also forced two turnovers.

Bradford scored his second touchdown of the evening with a four-yard keeper and Valley View alum Aedan Huntsman had an 18-yard run to cap the scoring for Lyon. He finished with 34 rushing yards on just six carries.

Bradford, the senior, accounted for 127 total yards (77 passing, 50 rushing) and two of the team’s three touchdowns.

The game was Lyon’s lone non-conference battle of the season. The Scots will host #10 Ottawa Univ. (Arizona) at Pioneer Stadium Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6:00 PM to open SAC play.

