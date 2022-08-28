Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic

By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday.

Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving.

“I’ve actually participated in all four years of Saturation Saturday,” said Deputy sheriff Shawn Loness with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “So, if a person who usually commits this crime knows that there’s hundreds of officers throughout the state looking for that exact thing, it might change their mind and they’ll get a sober driver for the night. Since COVID has ramped down and everything has opened back up, our numbers are through the roof.”

MADD had several members of its team present at Whitfield School in Creve Coeur Saturday for an event with area law enforcement for Saturation Saturday.

MADD program specialist Christopher Pate told News 4 he was a victim of a drunk driving accident in 2009 in St. Louis.

“I’m still recovering,” Pate said. “The drunk driver changed everything about me.”

This is the fourth year the event has been held.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View...
1 dead in evening highway crash
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night | Week 1 - Scores, Video Highlights »

Latest News

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
KYTC: U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge inspection finished
Fears persist that fighting in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could damage it...
Fears of nuclear disaster at Ukrainian plant intensify amid shelling
Sports Director Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley will preview the 2022 A-State Football season...
2022 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special comes your way September 1
The Red Wolves will face Arkansas on the road Sunday at 1:00 PM (SEC Network)
Arkansas State soccer prepares for Arkansas road test
Lyon beats Missouri Baptist, 24-12
Lyon football opens 2022 season with 24-12 home win over Missouri Baptist