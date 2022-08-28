Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Postal worker saves woman allegedly attacked by her boyfriend

Postal worker saves woman who was attacked
By Dylan Fearon, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A postal worker went from mail carrier to potential life saver when she sprang into action to help a woman who was being beaten up.

Christine Cambizaca is a mail carrier in Torrington, Connecticut. She was doing her job Tuesday on Blinkoff Court when a woman ran up to her, WFSB reports.

“I knew something was wrong,” Cambizaca said. “She was very bruised. She was bleeding.”

The woman had been beaten in a park nearby. Then, she sprinted over to Blinkoff Court, saw Cambizaca in her mail truck and begged her for help.

“She wanted me to help, basically call 911,” the mail carrier said.

Cambizaca called 911 then let the woman in her mail truck and locked it. That was crucial because then, the man accused of beating the woman showed up.

Cambizaca says the man claimed to be the victim’s boyfriend and was carrying a knife.

“Her boyfriend was abusive to her, abusing her in that moment,” the mail carrier said.

Police arrived five minutes later. They handcuffed the man, identified as 20-year-old Jackson Morgan, and found a knife at the scene. The female victim was put in an ambulance.

“If she didn’t seek help, it could’ve been worse and who knows what would’ve happened,” Cambizaca said. “I felt I did the right thing because it could’ve been anyone’s sister, anyone’s daughter.”

Cambizaca’s boss is calling her a hero.

“The courage that she showed and the compassion for one of our citizens in Torrington, we’re super proud of her,” he said.

Morgan is now facing six charges, including assault, strangulation and threatening. He’s still in jail with his bail set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns murder investigation
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View...
1 dead in evening highway crash
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night | Week 1 - Scores, Video Highlights »

Latest News

Sports Director Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley will preview the 2022 A-State Football season...
2022 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special comes your way September 1
The Red Wolves will face Arkansas on the road Sunday at 1:00 PM (SEC Network)
Arkansas State soccer prepares for Arkansas road test
Lyon beats Missouri Baptist, 24-12
Lyon football opens 2022 season with 24-12 home win over Missouri Baptist
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire