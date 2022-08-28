Energy Alert
Spotty Storms with Lower Humidity On the Way

August 29th, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (8/27/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
We’ve got a few more spotty downpours on the way to start off the week. Rain won’t be widespread but a good chunk of Region 8 has a shot of at least a little rain. That’ll be it for rain chances until over Labor Day. Instead, we’ll be waiting for lower humidity to arrive Wednesday morning. Temperatures aren’t impacted much and could get a little higher thanks to the dry air. We’ll probably see a few mornings with low 60s across most of Region 8. Highs stay near or in the 90s. Over Labor Day Weekend, we may start to flirt with 100 degrees again. Thankfully, low humidity should still keep us away from high heat indices and below heat advisory criteria. We usually see 100-degree days in September every few years and they usually come with low humidity. We’ll watch it.

