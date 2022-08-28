Teeing up for a cause

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on a mission to honor his late brother and mother.

The third annual B & B Memorial golf tournament teed off at 10 a.m. this morning at Big Lake County club in Manila.

The course was packed with over 30 two-man teams participating in the tournament. In the past two years, the tournament has brought in over $10,000 in donations and the bar is set even higher this year.

“We had the full 30 teams for the second year and then we raised around $5,000 doing that and then we did it again this year hoping to hit the $25,000 mark,” said tournament organizer Blake Carr.

Blake’s mother Barbra Ruggieri Carr and brother Bryan Polston have both, unfortunately, passed away from cancer.

Both spent their last few days at the St. Bernard’s Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

Blake and his dad were so thankful for the hard work and dedication of the staff at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House. They had to give back and try to help others that are in the position they were in, so they started the B & B Memorial golf tournament.

“So, the money that we raise we split it just, however, we feel like it is needed to the American Cancer Society and to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House,” said Blake.

After the first year of the tournament in 2020 Blakes’s father, Terry Carr passed away in a car crash. That didn’t stop Blake, he has continued to carry the torch of what he and his father started together.

Terry Carr’s son, Tj Carr has also been a part of helping Blake carry that torch.

“And then dad passed in September of 2020 and he kind of got added to the slate for the tournament,” said TJ.

Blake and TJ are looking to honor their father, a man that touched so many in the community, by giving back.

“If we can raise enough money, we are going to start a scholarship fund in my dad’s name,” said Blake.

If you missed this year’s event there will be more. Blake looks to expand his mission and have events in the fall and winter to help raise money.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.