AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year-old boy may be in danger

A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.(Arkansas State Police)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 4-year-old boy may be in danger after his mom picked him up at a West Memphis, Ark. daycare Monday morning.

According to a news release, Caleb Johnson’s mother, Skyla Byles, picked him up around 8:50 a.m. and texted the child’s grandmother that she would harm herself and the child.

Johnson weighs about 35 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a yellow symbol, khaki pants, and tan Air Force One tennis shoes.

West Memphis police said Byles has red hair and is about 5-foot and 3 inches tall.

She was last seen in a White 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas License Plate AAR74T.

If you have any information about this Amber Alert call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 735-1210.

