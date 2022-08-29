Aug. 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ve got a few more spotty downpours on the way to start off the week. Rain won’t be widespread but a good chunk of Region 8 has a shot of at least a little rain.

That’ll be it for rain chances until over Labor Day. Instead, we’ll be waiting for lower humidity to arrive Wednesday morning.

Temperatures aren’t impacted much and could get a little higher thanks to the dry air. We’ll probably see a few mornings with low 60s across most of Region 8.

Highs stay near or in the 90s. Over Labor Day Weekend, we may start to flirt with 100 degrees again.

Thankfully, low humidity should still keep us away from high heat indices and below heat advisory criteria. We usually see 100-degree days in September every few years and they usually come with low humidity. We’ll watch it.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Parts of Interstate 5-55, north of Bay, are shut down following a multiple-vehicle crash.

Putting a brand on Jonesboro. Jonesboro Unlimited is asking for your help in giving Jonesboro a branding upgrade.

School districts in Arkansas continue to see the long-term impacts of inflation. One superintendent said some construction projects cost millions more than intended.

A former youth pastor was arrested on a charge of sexual indecency with a child in a case related to his time as a youth pastor at a Bentonville church.

NASA plans to launch the Artemis I mission on Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule on a more than month-long journey around the moon.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.