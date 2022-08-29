Bow hunting taking over Crowley’s Ridge

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Only one type of drawback was seen at a first-time archery tournament.

The first Crowley’s Ridge Archers Bowhunter Classic was a success, the only drawback of the day was archers drawing back to hit their targets.

The tournament winner is decided by the number of targets hit, and the computer with the most targets hit will receive a new belt buckle as a trophy.

Helping young kids find a hobby is a key part of child development. Not only does it keep them busy, but it can also teach them life lessons.

Bow hunting might not be for everyone but it’s important we help them find their niche.

“Not every kid is a basketball, football, baseball type person,” said tournament coordinator Dennis Sneed.

Bow hunting is something many kids enjoy, and it helps bring them closer to nature and family, it is also a great way to form lifetime friendships.

Crowley’s Ridge Archers will teach kids how to shoot on a competitive level and have a chance to add some new hardware to their trophy case.

“We wanted to be able to secure some neat prizes, which the sought out the prize and the prize for an archery tournament is a belt buckle,” said Sneed.

As fall and winter approach, it brings with it bow season and chilly weather.

Shooting outdoors can become increasingly difficult as temperatures begin to drop. Moving future tournaments indoors is something Sneed is working towards, this will allow the kids to still have fun despite temperatures or weather.

“All aspects of archery shooting indoors and outdoors and all that, they have the place to shoot outdoors but they have not secured a place to shoot indoors and that is what the money is being raised for,” said Sneed.

With this being the first tournament hosted by Crowley’s Ridge Archers their bar was set low, but this weekend exceeded their expectations.

“The monetary goal is right around $1,000, it would take $1,000 to reach our goal,” said Sneed.

To learn more about Crowley’s Ridge Archers click HERE.

