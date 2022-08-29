Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bow hunting taking over Crowley’s Ridge

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Only one type of drawback was seen at a first-time archery tournament.

The first Crowley’s Ridge Archers Bowhunter Classic was a success, the only drawback of the day was archers drawing back to hit their targets.

The tournament winner is decided by the number of targets hit, and the computer with the most targets hit will receive a new belt buckle as a trophy.

Helping young kids find a hobby is a key part of child development. Not only does it keep them busy, but it can also teach them life lessons.

Bow hunting might not be for everyone but it’s important we help them find their niche.

“Not every kid is a basketball, football, baseball type person,” said tournament coordinator Dennis Sneed.

Bow hunting is something many kids enjoy, and it helps bring them closer to nature and family, it is also a great way to form lifetime friendships.

Crowley’s Ridge Archers will teach kids how to shoot on a competitive level and have a chance to add some new hardware to their trophy case.

“We wanted to be able to secure some neat prizes, which the sought out the prize and the prize for an archery tournament is a belt buckle,” said Sneed.

As fall and winter approach, it brings with it bow season and chilly weather.

Shooting outdoors can become increasingly difficult as temperatures begin to drop. Moving future tournaments indoors is something Sneed is working towards, this will allow the kids to still have fun despite temperatures or weather.

“All aspects of archery shooting indoors and outdoors and all that, they have the place to shoot outdoors but they have not secured a place to shoot indoors and that is what the money is being raised for,” said Sneed.

With this being the first tournament hosted by Crowley’s Ridge Archers their bar was set low, but this weekend exceeded their expectations.

“The monetary goal is right around $1,000, it would take $1,000 to reach our goal,” said Sneed.

To learn more about Crowley’s Ridge Archers click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View...
1 dead in evening highway crash
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night | Week 1 - Scores, Video Highlights »

Latest News

Brookland school lane closure
Craighead County school lane closure
Nettleton vs. Pocahontas will be our game of the week for week 2
2022 FFN GOTW Week 2 Reveal
Kennett wins, 36-22
2022 FFN Week 1: Kennett beats Hayti in Saturday matchup (Video: KTMO-FM)
The band waits to get in front of the crowd.
A summer of music to remember