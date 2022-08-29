Craighead County school lane closure

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A Brookland school will be temporarily closing a lane of traffic.

On Aug. 29 Brookland Elementary school will start construction on the inside lane of the car line from the Pre-K entrance to the retention pond.

According to the media release from Brookland Elementary school, the lane will be blocked from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. each afternoon.

Officials did not say how long the closure will last.

