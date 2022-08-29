Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Craighead County school lane closure

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A Brookland school will be temporarily closing a lane of traffic.

On Aug. 29 Brookland Elementary school will start construction on the inside lane of the car line from the Pre-K entrance to the retention pond.

According to the media release from Brookland Elementary school, the lane will be blocked from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. each afternoon.

Officials did not say how long the closure will last.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View...
1 dead in evening highway crash
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night | Week 1 - Scores, Video Highlights »

Latest News

Nettleton vs. Pocahontas will be our game of the week for week 2
2022 FFN GOTW Week 2 Reveal
Kennett wins, 36-22
2022 FFN Week 1: Kennett beats Hayti in Saturday matchup (Video: KTMO-FM)
A kid in the tournament prepares to shoot a arrow down range.
Bow hunting taking over Crowley’s Ridge
The band waits to get in front of the crowd.
A summer of music to remember