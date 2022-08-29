Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hay bales were destroyed by a fire in the Walmart parking lot in Mtn. Grove, Mo.

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MTN. GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -A trailer carrying hay bales went up in flames in the Walmart parking lot Saturday night. The fire started around 7:00 p.m. It took three hours to put out the fire and move the bales.

The city brought in two dump trucks and a loader to haul the bales away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
generic crash
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch.
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch
saturation saturday
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
FILE — The Missouri Library Association argued the law violates educational and intellectual...
Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books
New Missouri law could have librarians facing jail time over sexually explicit books
Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books