Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls

A new law went into effect today requiring Missouri voters to show a photo id to vote. The law...
A new law went into effect today requiring Missouri voters to show a photo id to vote. The law also gets rid of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.(Arizona's Family)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new law requires Missouri voters to show a photo ID to vote. The law also removes mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.

The core of the law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs. Student IDs and voter registration cards will no longer work.

“We have never had a problem with IDs that are being used currently in Missouri,” said Laura Umphenour, an election judge. “There are people that can’t get out to vote, can’t stand in line, and we had people waiting in line this last time. We did over 9,000 votes in the August election.”

Umphenour says she does not think the law is needed and raises concerns for people who do not have the resources others do.

”We have an hour to train every year, so we’ll be informed on what to expect. The people going to vote, I’m afraid they won’t be that informed,” said Umphenour.

The Missouri League of Women Voters sued to block the law, saying it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights by limiting which IDs can be used to cast regular ballots.

”Being a part of the democracies is such an important part of it, so I am starting to learn a little bit on what needs to be done,” said Sergio Ruiz, a first-time voter. “I come from another country where laws are different. Voting is different.”

Sergio Ruiz will vote for the first time in November after recently becoming a U.S. citizen. He says he will take the proper steps to be prepared to vote.

”Where I come from, you had to show your ID to vote. That was a requirement,” said Ruiz. “I don’t think that it’s a big deal as far as I’m used to.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View...
1 dead in evening highway crash
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night | Week 1 - Scores, Video Highlights »

Latest News

The band waits to get in front of the crowd.
A summer of music to remember
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22.
KYTC: U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge inspection finished
Fears persist that fighting in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could damage it...
Fears of nuclear disaster at Ukrainian plant intensify amid shelling
Sports Director Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley will preview the 2022 A-State Football season...
2022 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special comes your way September 1