Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books

FILE — The Missouri Library Association argued the law violates educational and intellectual...
FILE — The Missouri Library Association argued the law violates educational and intellectual freedom.(WDBJ)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new Missouri law applying to both public and private schools makes it a crime for educators to give minors books that contain sexually explicit material.

The Missouri Library Association argued the law violates educational and intellectual freedom. They said the library is the first place people can freely explore the world of ideas.

The MLA’s statement in support of the Missouri Association of School Libraries said, “working to criminalize librarianship and intimidate library and school boards into damaging their own institutions is a poor strategy long term, since doing so is a transparent effort to use moral panic as an opportunity to gain vulgar political ground.”

The law comes down to each person’s interpretation of deciding whether the material they give children is considered artistic or not.

Proponents of the law said it focuses on combating child sex trafficking and exploitation.

It’s a book ban, but it also prohibits showing movies, films, discs, or PowerPoint slides.

The issue will likely resurface during the legislative session in January.

A new state law says educators who give such books to minors could be charged with a misdemeanor. What are your thoughts? https://bit.ly/3KlzNry

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, August 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
generic crash
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

saturation saturday
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, August 28.
1 injured in Caruthersville shooting
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
generic crash
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate