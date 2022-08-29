Energy Alert
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Interstate 5-55, north of Bay, are shut down following a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, one vehicle caught fire due to the crash.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

We will provide an update as soon as we learn more.

