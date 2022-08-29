Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Interstate 5-55, north of Bay, are shut down following a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, one vehicle caught fire due to the crash.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

We will provide an update as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.