Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Putting a brand on Jonesboro. Jonesboro Unlimited is asking for your help in giving Jonesboro a branding upgrade.
Jonesboro Unlimited is working to build a brand that represents Jonesboro and the people who live in the city.
Monday the group is holding a focus group open to the public to get input on what Jonesboro’s brand should look like, say, and convey to others.
The meeting will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:30 p-m at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
You can find more information on the group’s Facebook page.
