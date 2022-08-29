Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand

Looking ahead to Jonesboro Unlimited meeting
Looking ahead to Jonesboro Unlimited meeting
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Putting a brand on Jonesboro. Jonesboro Unlimited is asking for your help in giving Jonesboro a branding upgrade.

Jonesboro Unlimited is working to build a brand that represents Jonesboro and the people who live in the city.

Monday the group is holding a focus group open to the public to get input on what Jonesboro’s brand should look like, say, and convey to others.

The meeting will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:30 p-m at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

You can find more information on the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Bell Jr. wanted for first-degree murder
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a...
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View...
1 dead in evening highway crash
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night | Week 1 - Scores, Video Highlights »

Latest News

A kid in the tournament prepares to shoot a arrow down range.
Bow hunting taking over Crowley’s Ridge
The band waits to get in front of the crowd.
A summer of music to remember
Range balls remain in the bucket as the tournament started.
Teeing up for a cause
Stu Smith is currently an Arkansas State Representative for District 63, and he now has...
State representative takes field for first time as head coach