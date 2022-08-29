Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Putting a brand on Jonesboro. Jonesboro Unlimited is asking for your help in giving Jonesboro a branding upgrade.

Jonesboro Unlimited is working to build a brand that represents Jonesboro and the people who live in the city.

Monday the group is holding a focus group open to the public to get input on what Jonesboro’s brand should look like, say, and convey to others.

The meeting will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:30 p-m at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

