SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - An unusual visitor showed up on the porch of a West Plains family’s home on Monday.

Nicole Meador shared an image with KY3 of an alligator. The female reptile stretched a couple of feet long.

Police trapped the reptile in a trash can and waited for animal control. Investigators believe the alligator is a pet. Workers at Fishland pet store will care for the alligator. If animal control cannot find the owner, they will relocate it.

Meador says she’s thankful the alligator did not mess with her cats.

