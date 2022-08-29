Lower Humidity On the Way

We can’t rule out a shower or two today but the highest rain chances are behind us until over Labor Day weekend. Instead, we’re waiting for lower humidity to arrive Wednesday morning. We’re a little cooler this morning with lows in the low 70s. We’ll probably still hit the 90s later even with the rain-cooled air start. Temperatures aren’t impacted much and could get a little higher thanks to the dry air through the week. Thursday morning looks the nicest as low humidity helps overnight temperatures reach the low 60s. Highs stay near or in the 90s. Over Labor Day Weekend, data still shows a split between more heat and higher rain chances. Its possible tropical moisture brings the chance of heavier rain with any storms. No tropical storm or depression conditions are expected in Arkansas. We’ll keep watching it.

