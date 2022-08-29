A summer of music to remember

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of concerts taking over a Craighead County park.

Saturday, Aug. 27, is the first show in a series of concerts coming to the Shop Local Park.

The event was scheduled to start last month but was rained out by some much-needed storms.

The concert’s main goal is to bring people together to listen to good music and eat some good food.

“People like to get together, and I think this type of event brings people together, and it is a way to get outside,” said Mark Ward from Dusty Vinyl Music.

Food trucks have shown up for the events along with three popular bands from Northeast Arkansas.

The series of concerts will continue into the fall, so there are still plenty of chances to get out here and enjoy the entertainment.

Bring a blanket, have a picnic, and have a good time with the whole family.

Ward said he is looking forward to the future of the series and hopes to expand it even more next year.

