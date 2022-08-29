Energy Alert
Tonight at 6 CDT: Eastern Kentucky flood relief benefit concert featuring country artists

Appalachia Rises Telethon
Appalachia Rises Telethon
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
HAZARD, Ky. (KAIT) - Our Gray sister station, WYMT is airing a 3-hour flood relief benefit concert tonight from 6 to 9:00 CDT.  It’s called: Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water. This is taken from a popular 80′s country song in that area that was written by one of WYMT’s hosts.

This will be a streaming event available on this story page, the Region 8 News Facebook page, and the Region 8 News breaking news channel on Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV apps.

The event expects live performances from T. Graham Brown, Halfway to Hazard, Taylor Austin Dye, and Tyler Booth. We have taped performances from Lee Greenwood, Tracy Lawrence, John Berry, Dillion Carmichael, and JD Shelburne.

Wynonna Judd, Lorrie Morgan, and the Bellamy Brothers sent personal videos asking people to donate.  We anticipate more artists will participate.

Donations can be made by calling in to the number that will be on the screen or by going to WYMT.com.

