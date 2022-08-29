Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 26th, 2022.

Wynne (Cobey Davis go-ahead TD)

Nominee #1 is Wynne. Cobey Davis gives the Yellowjackets the lead before the half. They beat Marion 21 - 10 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Greene County Tech (Camden Farmer 63 yd TD pass to Connor Gerrish)

Nominee number 2 is Greene County Tech. Camden Farmer rifles to Connor Gerrish, the screen is open and then some, Gerrish takes off 63 yards for the touchdown. GCT beats Paragould 35-0.

Brookland (Joseph Wright TD)

Our final nominee is Brookland. Joseph Wright finds space, pylon and the touchdown with 3 minutes left. That was the only score Friday night, the Bearcats beat Westside 6 - zip.

