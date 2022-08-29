Energy Alert
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 26th, 2022.

Wynne (Cobey Davis go-ahead TD)

Nominee #1 is Wynne. Cobey Davis gives the Yellowjackets the lead before the half. They beat Marion 21 - 10 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Greene County Tech (Camden Farmer 63 yd TD pass to Connor Gerrish)

Nominee number 2 is Greene County Tech. Camden Farmer rifles to Connor Gerrish, the screen is open and then some, Gerrish takes off 63 yards for the touchdown. GCT beats Paragould 35-0.

Brookland (Joseph Wright TD)

Our final nominee is Brookland. Joseph Wright finds space, pylon and the touchdown with 3 minutes left. That was the only score Friday night, the Bearcats beat Westside 6 - zip.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

